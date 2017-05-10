Wallace’s Police Chief resigns under misconduct allegations

Wallace, N.C. (WNCT) – Tray Giddeons has resigned from his position of Chief of Police of the town of Wallace.

In an exclusive interview with WNCT’s Angela Green, Giddeons says he resigned on Monday, May 8, after being on administrative leave for five weeks. Giddeons said he was in total shock and devastation after being told he was on leave, but it took town officials four days to tell him why he was being placed on leave.

The 25 year veteran employee of the town explained, “during the five weeks, it took me approximately four days for me to actually get information to why I was on leave from the town manager of Wallace and during the process was a process they said they just had to look into and see what was going on. And through this they actually took my weapon and my badge and police vehicle, but yet they told me nothing was criminal,” said Giddeons.

Giddeons said he learned there were allegations of sexual harassment, adultery, intimidation and dishonesty. Some of the claims go back nearly 2 years and come from employees with the town of Wallace and employees with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Giddeons had been police chief for about two years, but served in other areas of the police department since he was 17 years old.

According to the town’s website, Andrew Hanchey is now interim chief.

WNCT has reached out to the town Mayor and several members of the city council, for now no one has responded. We also spoke with town manager, Matthew Livingston who told us this is a personnel matter and he could not legally confirm Giddeon’s resignation.