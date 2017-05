GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is planning their throwdowns for the season.

The throwdowns are competitions where professional and amateur chefs are given a dish or ingredient and then compete to see who produce the best meal.

Last year, the events included a bacon throwdown, a cookie throwdown and a food-on-a-stick throwdown.

You can vote from a number of options here and even include your own idea.