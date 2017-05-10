Two men, one teen arrested in Pitt County break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men and one teen have been arrested in a Tuesday afternoon break-in in Pitt County.

Arin Dunn, 25, of Greenville, Marcus Lynch, 27, of Hookerton, and Zytorious Ruffin, 16, of Farmville were all arrested on felony breaking and entering charges. Dunn was also charged with accessory after the fact.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Radford Lane in Greenville around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a break-in.

The homeowner was there and provided a description of the suspects and their vehicle, deputies said.

While responding, deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description and arrested the suspects.

Dunn is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail. Ruffin is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail. Lynch was being held in lieu of $3,000 bail.