Top seed JH Rose advances; (5) West Carteret is upset, as first round of playoffs continues

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose, the top 4A seed in the East in the NCHSAA state baseball playoffs, survived the upset bid of South View with a 4-1 win Wednesday night at Guy Smith Stadium.
The Rampants trailed early but scored 4 unanswered runs and advanced.
(5) West Carteret wasn’t as fortunate in the 3A playoffs. (31) Eastern Alamance stunned the Patriots, 11-9 in Morehead City.
Here are some of the other scores from Wednesday night, which wrapped up the first round.
West Craven 1, Lee County 0
Terry Sanford 10, Jacksonville 0
Randleman 16, Greene Central 0
Franklin Academy 10, Pamlico 6
Falls Lake Academy 11, Southside 1
Ayden-Grifton 6, Reidsville 3
Northside 5, North Duplin 0