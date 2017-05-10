Top seed JH Rose advances; (5) West Carteret is upset, as first round of playoffs continues

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose, the top 4A seed in the East in the NCHSAA state baseball playoffs, survived the upset bid of South View with a 4-1 win Wednesday night at Guy Smith Stadium.

The Rampants trailed early but scored 4 unanswered runs and advanced.

(5) West Carteret wasn’t as fortunate in the 3A playoffs. (31) Eastern Alamance stunned the Patriots, 11-9 in Morehead City.

Here are some of the other scores from Wednesday night, which wrapped up the first round.

West Craven 1, Lee County 0

Terry Sanford 10, Jacksonville 0

Randleman 16, Greene Central 0

Franklin Academy 10, Pamlico 6

Falls Lake Academy 11, Southside 1

Ayden-Grifton 6, Reidsville 3

Northside 5, North Duplin 0

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s