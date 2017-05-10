Senate budget keeps to tax cuts, controlled spending

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Senate Republicans are keeping to a pattern of pushing state budgets that keep a check on spending while cutting taxes and setting aside lots of money for the next rainy day.

GOP leaders in the chamber planned to run its two-year budget plan through several committees Wednesday before floor votes by the end of the week.

The measure aims to spend $22.9 billion in the first year — a 2.5 percent increase over the current year’s budget law. That uptick is half the rate that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper recommended in his budget plan.

The Republican budget also cuts income tax rates and raises the state’s reserves to over $1.8 billion. The Senate also offers raises for teachers and state employees, although they’re not as generous as Cooper proposed.