Residents provide Medicaid reform input in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents from across the east were able to provide input on the state’s Medicaid reform Wednesday afternoon at the Greenville Convention Center.

It is the second of four events the Department of Health and Human services is hosting across the state.

The session allowed people to share their views on the importance of Medicaid and how the state should handle its future.

Those who shared their input focused on increasing quality of care, coverage for substance abuse, and mental health.

The state says the success and reform of Medicaid is crucial for the well-being of citizens.

“More than half of the births in the state, covering the cost of long-term care for seniors, and obviously those who live with a disability in our community — those are the folks that we’re really thinking about,” said Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services

Nearly 50 people spoke at the session, with more than 180 in attendance.