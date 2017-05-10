Pitt Co. officials prepare for mosquito season

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mosquito season is coming up, and Pitt County officials are taking steps to protect residents from mosquitos and any virus they may the carry.

Pitt County Vector Control manager James Gardner is tasked with making sure they are contained and stay far away from people.

The first part of his job is to trap, catch and collect. Gardner looks at different habits, he said, “to try to get a good cross-section of what’s going on in the county.”

Gardner takes the data he collects back to the lab to see exactly what kind of species are in the county and what viruses they carry.

“If somebody has a complaint, we’ll come out and take a look and see if it is something that can be treated,” said Gardner.

If residents have a problem, he’ll travel to their property to check it out.

On Wednesday, he stopped at an area by the 10th Street Connector construction because someone nearby filed a complaint.

Garnder surveyed the area, but decided it wasn’t worth treatment.

He said his favorite part of his job is education.

While research and treatment are great, he advises all resident to keep their yards clear of any standing water.

While it is too early in the season to predict the viruses eastern North Carolina will have to deal with, right now Zika isn’t a huge concern.

