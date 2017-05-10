Pirates win 16th in a row over Duke, sweep season series with 5-1 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kirk Morgan tossed a career-high six innings, while Spencer Brickhouse collected a pair of hits and Eric Tyler drove in two runs helping East Carolina to a series sweep of Duke Wednesday night at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 25-24 overall while the Blue Devils fall to 24-24 on the season.

Morgan (2-0) allowed one run (earned) on five hits with a personal-best five strikeouts in his first career quality start. Tyler Smith (2.0 IP) and Matt Bridges (1.0) closed out the game combining for three scoreless frames on one hit out of the bullpen.

Matt Mervis (2-2) took the loss surrendering four runs (all earned) on three hits with a pair of walks in 1.2 innings of relief. Starter Graeme Stinson worked two innings allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a walk and strikeout. In all, the Blue Devils used four pitchers out of the bullpen getting outings from Mervis, James Ziemba (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 Ks), Nick Hendrix (1.1 IP) and Jack Labosky (1.0 IP, 1 H).

Brickhouse tallied his 13th multi-hit game of the season going 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored. Tyler extended his on-base streak to 35 games when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth, while driving in a pair of runs for his 10th multi-RBI game of the year. In all, six of ECU’s starting nine registered at least one hit in the contest.

Jimmy Herron paced Duke with a pair of hits going 2-for-3 and scored the Blue Devils lone run. Griffin Conine drove in Herron in the first frame, while three others had a hit on the night.

How It Happened:

With the game knotted at four-all, ECU plated four runs in the fourth inning taking a 5-1 lead. Turner Brown singled home Bryant Packard with a shot through the right side to get things going. TJ Riles loaded the bases with a walk before Dwanya Williams-Sutton drove in Brickhouse with a base hit to right. Charlie Yorgen and Tyler each were hit by a Ziemba pitch with the bases loaded pushing across runs in the frame.

Duke wasted little time in plating the game’s first run as it took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Herron doubled to start the contest and took third on Zack Kone’s fly ball to center field. Conine followed with an RBI single through the right side for the early advantage.

ECU answered with a run in the home half of the second knotting the game at one-all. Yorgen walked with one out and then stole second and third before crossing home on Tyler’s RBI ground out to second base.

Up Next:

ECU will continue its five-game home stand on Friday, May 12 when it plays host to Memphis in a three-game American Athletic Conference series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (ET).