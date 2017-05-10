NOAA brings Hurricane Awareness Tour to Raleigh-Durham

By and Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – NOAA’s Hurricane Awareness Tour made a stop in the Triangle on Wednesday.

The 2017 tour stopped by Raleigh-Durham International Airport and offered the public the opportunity to meet NOAA hurricane experts, scientists, and crew members. They also were able to take a look at some of the aircraft that help forecasters keep the public safe, including NOAA’s G-IV aircraft and a U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft.

For tips on staying safe this hurricane season, visit http://www.weather.gov/os/hurricane/.

WNCT First Alert Weather meteorologist Pierce Legeion was at the tour and will have an up close look beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s