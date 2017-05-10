NOAA brings Hurricane Awareness Tour to Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – NOAA’s Hurricane Awareness Tour made a stop in the Triangle on Wednesday.

The 2017 tour stopped by Raleigh-Durham International Airport and offered the public the opportunity to meet NOAA hurricane experts, scientists, and crew members. They also were able to take a look at some of the aircraft that help forecasters keep the public safe, including NOAA’s G-IV aircraft and a U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft.

For tips on staying safe this hurricane season, visit http://www.weather.gov/os/hurricane/.

WNCT First Alert Weather meteorologist Pierce Legeion was at the tour and will have an up close look beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.