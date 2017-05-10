Mobile Simulation Unit takes health care training on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health care training is hitting the road in the East, thanks to a brand new mobile simulation unit.

The $500,000 unit was unveiled on Wednesday by East Carolina University. It’s designed to take training and continuing education opportunities on the road to reach medical professionals throughout eastern North Carolina.

“We have a lot of remote areas that don’t have the resources to provide simulation based care, which is very safety oriented care,” said Dr. Skip Robey, Brody’s assistant dean for simulation and safety education.

Robey said the simulation unit is stocked with realistic dummies, and most of the medical supplies you would need. The dummies can breathe, make noises, and even talk to those medical professionals during the simulation. The main goal is to teach and provide a safe learning environment.

“It allows medical professionals to learn, train and rehearse together in an environment that does not compromise patient safety,” Robey said.

To enhance learning, the entire simulation is recorded for those participating to watch back.

“We basically discuss what we’ve done well, and then we look to what we can improve,” he said.

Dr. Shannon Longshore, Vidant Medical Center’s Director of Pediatric Trauma, said this will be particularly useful in rural areas. She said 60 percent of patients in those areas are normally taken to rural clinics before being transferred for further care.

“This gives us the opportunity for us to get to those first line hospitals and give them a chance to brush up on important skills like incubating children so they have an airway that’s safe when they need to be transported here,” Longshore said.

The mobile simulation unit is the only one in North Carolina associated with and supported by a medical school.

The mobile unit will work in part with the simulation lab at the Brody School of Medicine, which logged 7,500 learning encounters last year.

The Interprofessional Clinical Simulation Center is a collaboration between the Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Medical Center’s Center for Learning and Performance. The Mobile Healthcare Simulation Unit was partially funded by a grant from the Childress Foundation to provide pediatric trauma training to regional hospitals in eastern N.C. It was also partially funded through a one-time allocation of funds from the state of N.C.