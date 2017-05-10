Meet Your Mayor: Greenville’s Allen Thomas

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You see them on television, at public meetings and in the community. But how well do you really know your mayor?

9OYS is starting a new series called “Meet Your Mayor,” in which we sit down with eastern North Carolina mayors to learn a little more about them and the impact they have on their cities and towns.

Kicking off our series is Ken Watling’s interview with Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas.  They cover a variety of topics from growth in the East to BBQ to a favorite dessert and a lot more.

You can watch the full interview below.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s