Meet Your Mayor: Greenville’s Allen Thomas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You see them on television, at public meetings and in the community. But how well do you really know your mayor?

9OYS is starting a new series called “Meet Your Mayor,” in which we sit down with eastern North Carolina mayors to learn a little more about them and the impact they have on their cities and towns.

Kicking off our series is Ken Watling’s interview with Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas. They cover a variety of topics from growth in the East to BBQ to a favorite dessert and a lot more.

You can watch the full interview below.