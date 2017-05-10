Jacksonville police investigating two shootings in same area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened on Sunday and Tuesday in the same area.

Police responded to shots being fired in the 500 block of Elm Street around 3:07 p.m. Sunday. Officers said there was an argument, and several people left the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan and began shooting.

Jacksonville police responded to the same area on Wednesday at 3:49 a.m. where they said shots were fired on the 500 block of Elm Street.

No one was injured in either incident, officers said, but there was property damage to several of the residences.

“Detectives are conducting interviews and following up on all leads in both incidents,” said Cpt. Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Division Supervisor. “This is an open and active investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Gallardo at dgallardo@jacksonvillenc.gov or 910-389-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-2273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is determined to be deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement.

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)

The May 7 incident is Case 17-4334 and the May 10 incident is Case 17-4419 when calling or texting about the incidents.