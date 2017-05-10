Health Department confirms first case of rabies in Craven County this year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Health Department says a fox that attacked two people had rabies.

Health officials say two people were attacked by a fox near Tuscarora Rhems on May 5th.

The Health Department says it received confirmation the fox tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to watch for rabid animals and make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

“An infected animal will eventually show symptoms of rabies: losing their fear of people, becoming aggressive, staggering and even becoming paralyzed. Wild animals that are the main concern are raccoons, foxes and bats,” said Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director.

If you noticed an animal demonstrating unusual behavior you should call Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center at (252) 637-4606.

Health officials say this is the first positive rabies confirmation in Craven County this year.