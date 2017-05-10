Greenville’s City Council Economic Development Committee discusses possible business park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of Greenville’s City Council Economic Development Committee met Wednesday.

They discussed a number of items during the conference, including proposing a business park for Greenville, which they believe would create jobs and generate revenue for the city. Although it’s still in the early planning stages, the committee has six possible sites in mind for the business park.

“We don’t have sites and available buildings that meet industrial, commercial needs,” said Roger Johnson, Greenville Economic Development Manager. “So as a community, we need to set aside special space so that we have the opportunity to put jobs in our community and grow for a sustained period of time.”

Also discussed was a job creation grant to facilitate job-producing projects.