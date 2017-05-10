Greenville’s City Council Economic Development Committee discusses possible business park

By and Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of Greenville’s City Council Economic Development Committee met Wednesday.

They discussed a number of items during the conference, including proposing a business park for Greenville, which they believe would create jobs and generate revenue for the city. Although it’s still in the early planning stages, the committee has six possible sites in mind for the business park.

“We don’t have sites and available buildings that meet industrial, commercial needs,” said Roger Johnson, Greenville Economic Development Manager. “So as a community, we need to set aside special space so that we have the opportunity to put jobs in our community and grow for a sustained period of time.”

Also discussed was a job creation grant to facilitate job-producing projects.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s