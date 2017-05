GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who used a stolen credit card.

Police say the person, pictured below, used a stolen credit card at Speedway and and Walmart Neighborhood Market store.

It happened on April 26th.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the person in the photograph to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.