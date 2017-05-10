Greenville man charged with pointing gun, assaulting LEO with firearm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies on Wednesday charged a man with pointing a gun and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

On his release from Vidant Medical Center, 62-year-old Willaims Harvey Perkins Sr. was transported to Central Prison. The sheriff’s office said that Central Prison has the medical facility to continue to provide treatment for Perkins.

It all stems back to an incident on April 26 when deputies responded to 507 Jonathan Place about a subject threatening another with a gun. When they got there, they were confronted by Perkins with a gun. He was shot and taken to Vidant. The two deputies on scene at the time of the incident were not injured.

Sheriff Neil Elks requested the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to conduct the investigation. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said, with that being the case, it defers questions to the investigating agency.