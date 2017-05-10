First Alert Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably warm today

SUMMARY: A rather quiet day today will eventually give way to scattered rain and thunderstorms late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Scattered showers this early this morning but should taper by rush hour. Skies will gradually part through the morning to reveal partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are seasonably mild, in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower. Winds will be on the lighter side, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers across the area tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60 inland and upper 50s to mid 60s along the coast.

THURSDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers/storms and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

