Farmville Central’s Maye chooses VCU

FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Farmville Central guard Tyler Maye will keep the black and gold colors of his high school alma mater in college.

Maye announced on Wednesday morning that he was signing with Virginia Commonwealth University.Maye then signed his National Letter-of-Intent with many of his teammates and classmates looking on.

“After a long process I have decided to sign with Virginia Commonwealth University,” Maye told the packed gymnasium. “When I went on my official visit this weekend I really felt at home. I got real close with the players and the coaches. They were honest with me throughout the process and that’s what I liked most about them.”

“I think he was thorough,” said Jags Coach Larry Williford. “I give him credit when I think some other guys might sign because of the pressure. He stood for what his core values are and where he he wanted to go and I think he found that in VCU.”

Maye is ranked a three-star recruit and had interest from Nebraska, UNC-Wilmington, Kansas State, Dayton, East Carolina and Tennessee.