ENC women sentenced for conspiring to file $1.5M in fraudulent refunds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Two eastern Carolina women have been sentenced for conspiring with a tax preparer to file more than $1.5 million in fraudulent refunds.

On May 2nd, 35-year-old Alicia Johnson Jenkins, of Kinston, was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised released and was ordered to pay $1,759,830 to the IRS while 33-year-old Kiawanna Monika Langley, of Greenville, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, followed by 3 years supervised release, and ordered to pay $20,322 in restitution to the IRS.

They pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States With Respect to Claims on November 7, 2016.

The Indictment against the pair alleged that Jenkins and Langley conspired with Isaac Augustus Blount, III, and others, to file false income tax returns (Forms 1040 and 1040A) with the Internal Revenue Service for tax years 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012. As part of the con, Langley would refer clients to Jenkins, who would prepare false W-2 forms which reflected false income and withholdings amounts. Jenkins would then refer the clients to Blount, who prepared and filed the false income tax returns electronically through his tax business, Enriched Tax Services in Greenville. Clients were then issued tax refunds to which they were not entitled based on the false information in the returns. Jenkins, Langley, Blount, and others usually split $1,500.00 in cash from each refund check.

Blount pleaded guilty to False Claims Against the United States and False Statements Related to Health Care Matters on June 20, 2016. He was sentenced to a total of 27 months imprisonment, 3 years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,645,788.00 to the Internal Revenue Service and $131,915.68 to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.

“Individuals like Langley and Jenkins who commit refund fraud of this magnitude deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Holloman III of the IRS-Criminal Investigation. “These individuals demonstrated a blatant disregard of the integrity of the United States tax system. IRS-Criminal Investigation remains committed to the pursuit of refund fraud and, together with our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we will hold those who engage in similar conduct accountable.”

The criminal investigation of this case was conducted by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Medicaid Criminal Investigations Unit.