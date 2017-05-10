Elementary students participate in Bike To School Day

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, many elementary students took to their bikes, riding to school and wearing their helmets in honor of National Bike Month.

They’re participating in a program to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a helmet.

Bike to School is a program set in place by North Carolina Active Routes to School, Safe Kids Pitt County, and the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at Vidant Medical Center that hopes to raise the number of kids wearing helmets by educating them early and telling the dangers of not wearing a helmet.

Each year, kids receive head and brain injuries from bicycle-related accidents.

North Carolina law requires anyone under the age of 16 years old to wear a helmet. When wearing a helmet on while biking, the chances of a severe brain injury decrease by at least 50 percent. Yet, only 25% of children under 14 wear a helmet when riding.

 

