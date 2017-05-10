Cooper sends letter to Trump administration over Matthew aid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has written the Trump administration and congressional leaders to express disappointment over the failure to meet the state’s request for $900 million in Hurricane Matthew recovery funds.

A statement from the Democratic governor’s office Wednesday said Cooper worked with North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Reps. David Price and David Rouzer on compiling a request to Congress. This week, state officials learned that of the $900 million requested, the state will receive $6.1 million.

Cooper wrote that more than 82,000 households have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help. He said families displaced by the storm are still staying in hotels because of a lack of rental and low-income housing.

Cooper also invited President Trump to North Carolina to see storm damage firsthand.