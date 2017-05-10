Congressman Jones addresses veterans at Jacksonville luncheon

By and Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Walter B. Jones spoke Wednesday at the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Jacksonville about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

 

He told the dozens in attendance more money needs to be spent on research for a cure.

“The people of America need to understand that we have got to put more and more resources into medical research and stop wasting money in Afghanistan and countries like that,” said Jones. “Reinvest in America.”

The Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina spearheaded the event.

Jones told the crowd he’s sponsoring a bill to make sure funds stay within the nation.

 

 

 

 

