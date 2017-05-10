AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Area Girl Scouts delivered cookies to the NCPacks4Patriots in Ayden on Tuesday.

It’s part of the Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines’ annual Operation Cookie Drop program.

During 2017’s program Girl Scouts across central and eastern NC collected enough donations for the program to purchase 84,389 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. About 1,868 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were delivered to the NCPacks4Patriots. The cookies will be shared with military personnel passing through the airport as they head out on assignments or return home to their families.

In the past 12 years, they’ve helped contribute to over 900,000 boxes of Girl Scouts Cookies donated to the military deployed military personnel worldwide including U.S. Marine installation Cherry Point in Havelock, U.S. Army installation Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, NCPacks4Patriots in Ayden, USO of North Carolina at RDU Center, and the USO of NC, Jacksonville Center.

Area Girl Scouts support military with Operation Cookie Drop View as list View as gallery Open Gallery