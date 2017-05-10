69-year-old, student-athlete ambassador among PCC’s 1,300+ graduating class

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College will hold its 2017 Spring Commencement Wednesday night in ECU’s Minges Coliseum.

The ceremony will get underway at 7 p.m. with 686 members of this year’s 1,359-member graduating class expected to participate. The college said in a news release that its graduates have collectively earned a total of 2,083 degrees, diplomas and/or certificates.

Unversity transfer student Hannah Moore will address the members of her graduating class. The student-athlete is the daughter of Elm City’s Andy and Lynn Moore. She’s been a student ambassador in each of her two years at PCC as well as serving as a defensive specialist on the college’s women’s volleyball team. She excelled at Pitt, making the Dean’s List with a 4.0 GPA.

“I was grateful when I found out I was being considered to serve as this year’s commencement speaker, so it was an incredible honor for me to have been selected,” Moore said. “I plan to focus my remarks on what my fellow graduates and I have done to get to this point, rather than what the future may hold for us after graduation.”

Moore will continue her studies at ECU in the fall. She’s been accepted into the university’s health services management program and has already registered for classes. Her goal is to become a dentist.

Also graduating is 69-year-old Patricia Love. WNCT’s Kelly Byrne is gathering her story and will have it coming up on 9 On Your Side.

 

