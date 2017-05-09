Visit Greenville, NC hosts Tourism Week luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) hosted its 2nd Annual National Travel & Tourism Week Luncheon on Tuesday.on Tuesday.

National Travel & Tourism Week celebrates and champions the power of the travel and tourism industry, including its impacts on workers, businesses, economies, and customers. 2017’s theme is “Faces of Travel,” an effort to spotlight the people behind the nation’s travel industry. The focus of Visit Greenville, NC’s luncheon is to educate local community, industry partners, and the media on the importance of tourism to Greenville-Pitt County. It also aims to encourage support for the continued growth tourism infrastructure and the jobs the industry creates.

“Even with all the technology available to today’s traveler, face to face encounters are still the backbone of an individual’s travel and tourism experience,” stated Andrew Schmidt, Executive Director of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Knowledgeable and professional service, along with a welcoming face is very important in creating personal connections and positive memories with travelers visiting an attraction, event, or destination.”

Margo Metzger, Executive Director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild was the luncheon’s guest speaker. She discussed the important role of craft beer in travel and tourism in North Carolina, engagement during NC Beer Month 2017 in April, and craft beer industry trends. She was expected to tour Greenville’s three newest breweries following g the event.

The luncheon included a recognition ceremony for the Greenville Tourism Ambassador Program (TAP) Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 classes. The 3-day experience and education program is designed to educate front-line hospitality professionals, business owners, and others interested in tourism about the Greenville-Pitt County community and customer service skills to help enhance visitor’s experiences. The luncheon program also includes the presentation of the inaugural Visit Greenville, NC Good Company Awards to outstanding tourism partners over the last year.