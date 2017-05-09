UNC student from Onslow Co. to graduate, marry, be Marine Corps officer within 3 days

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Isaiah Leiva is having what you can only describe as a whirlwind week.

“It’s a complete change of life events,” he said.

On his list of things to do this weekend, the first is watching his fiancée, Audrey Marovich, graduate from the dental hygiene program at Coastal Carolina Community College on Saturday.

After that, Leiva said, he’ll head “back to Chapel Hill by 3:00 pm on Saturday to be commissioned into the Marine Corps.”

On Sunday morning, he will graduate from UNC Chapel Hill.

Finally, on Monday evening, Leiva and Marovich will get married.

They applied for their marriage license on Tuesday.

The couple has been together for five years and has an 11-month old son together named Liam.

“I’m really excited to finally set everything in place,” Marovich said.

When they first realized how busy the weekend was going to be, the couple asked themselves how they were going to make it all happen. The answer: with the help of their families.

“I’m starting a whole new chapter of my life with my family; that’s the most exciting part,” Leiva said. “The Marine Corps and actually spending more time with my family is probably a big one.”

Leiva was awarded an aviation contract in the Corps and is looking forward to being a leader.

“We’ve both worked really hard, me going through school and her through the hygiene program,” Leiva said. “Hard work pays off and you get what you deserve.”

As for any plans for relaxation, the couple says they’re first going to focus Leiva’s time in basic school.