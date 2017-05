GREENVILLE (WNCT) Unbeaten DH Conley won five of the six singles matches against Garner to advance to the third round of the NCHSAA dual team tennis playoffs at Riverbirch Tuesday night.

Conley number 1 Jaxon Wiley got the Vikings off to a great start with a straight set win in his match.

The Vikings improved to 14-0 with the victory. They will host a third round match next Monday at Riverbirch.