‘Stamp Out Hunger’ happening Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you see a specially marked post card in your mailbox it’s to remind you to participate in the nation’s largest food drive this Saturday.

Known as ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ it’s sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

This event has helped raise over 35 thousand pounds of food locally in the past 3 years.

The Greenville branch of the Central and Eastern part of North Carolina services over 10 counties in our area. The food donated will go to over 146 thousand individuals, 10 thousand of which are children.

This event is special because it caters to the donor.

Individuals are encouraged to leave non-perishable food in a bag at their mail boxes and the postal carrier will take care of the rest.

Officials from the Greenville branch of the Food Bank say these small donations help in large ways, “We’re talking about people who are making hard choices, paying their fuel bill, paying for a car repair, buying a child it’s birthday gift or paying for medicine,” says George Young, Eastern Regional Director for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

He goes on to say, “Folks are just generous in our community, and the folks on the other end receiving are so thankful.”

On Tuesday, Food Lion will donate over 9 thousand pounds of food to the event.

If you are unable to donate on Saturday you are able to donate through the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina’s website.