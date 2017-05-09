South Central opens baseball, softball playoffs with home wins

By Published:

WINTERVILLE- South Central’s baseball and softball team both opened the NCHSAA state playoffs with victories on Tuesday night.

The Falcon baseball team beat Green Hope, 7-5. The South Central softball team took out Person, 10-0 in just 5 innings.

Here are the other scores from this first night of the postseason.

State Baseball Playoffs

Fuquay-Varina 3, DH Conley 0

Washington 4, Eastern Randolph 0

South Granville 10, Croatan 0

East Davidson 6, North Pitt 5

North Lenoir 3, Fairmont 1

Pinecrest 7, New Bern 1

 

State Softball Playoffs

DH Conley 3, Harnett Central 2

Western Alamance 4, Havelock 3

Washington 10, Midway 4

Riverside 11, Falls Lake Academy 6

Richlands 3, Rockingham 1

