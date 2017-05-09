South Central opens baseball, softball playoffs with home wins

WINTERVILLE- South Central’s baseball and softball team both opened the NCHSAA state playoffs with victories on Tuesday night.
The Falcon baseball team beat Green Hope, 7-5. The South Central softball team took out Person, 10-0 in just 5 innings.
Here are the other scores from this first night of the postseason.
State Baseball Playoffs
Fuquay-Varina 3, DH Conley 0
Washington 4, Eastern Randolph 0
South Granville 10, Croatan 0
East Davidson 6, North Pitt 5
North Lenoir 3, Fairmont 1
Pinecrest 7, New Bern 1
State Softball Playoffs
DH Conley 3, Harnett Central 2
Western Alamance 4, Havelock 3
Washington 10, Midway 4
Riverside 11, Falls Lake Academy 6
Richlands 3, Rockingham 1