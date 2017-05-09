Senator Richard Burr responds to FBI Director James Comey’s dismissal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) released a statement Tuesday evening after FBI Director James Comey was dismissed by President Donald Trump.

“I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination. I have found Director Comey to be a public servant of the highest order, and his dismissal further confuses an already difficult investigation by the Committee. In my interactions with the Director and with the Bureau under his leadership, he and the FBI have always been straightforward with our Committee. Director Comey has been more forthcoming with information than any FBI Director I can recall in my tenure on the congressional intelligence committees. His dismissal, I believe, is a loss for the Bureau and the nation.”