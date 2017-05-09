Senate close to unveiling North Carolina budget proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Senate is close to rolling out its state government budget proposal for the next two years.

Senate Republicans hoped to unveil highlights Tuesday afternoon, with a schedule to pass the budget bill through the chamber by Friday. It’s unclear if senators will insert any initiatives Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposed in his budget.

The approved Senate plan will go to the House, which will pass its own budget.

GOP leaders hope to finalize a compromise plan earlier than usual because they’ve been working closely together. Rep. David Lewis of Dunn says the goal is to get the budget to Cooper by June 15.

Otherwise tough decisions have been eased partly by a projected $580 million surplus, which means additional cash to save, spend or cut taxes.