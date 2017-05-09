Military spouses honored for their sacrifices in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Military spouses and kids were recognized for the sacrifices they make for their loved ones during a special give back event in Jacksonville.

Over 200 military spouses and their kids received care packages filled with gifts.

The Support Military Spouses organization’s been holding these events for eight years and has served nearly 50,000 families.

For the kids, there was toys and entertainment with McDonald’s mascots. Spouses who attended the event were thankful for the appreciation.

“It’s definitely really harder than people think,” Emily Hammond, a spouse of a Marine, said. “I have four boys so it’s definitely really hard. It is really amazing that we get recognized for the things we do back home.”

“It’s good to have that sisterhood like a sorority of family and friends to support each other during hard times because a lot of our families aren’t here or around us,” Karin Anderson, spouse of a Marine, said.

The organization is starting a five-city tour to give back to spouses across the East Coast. Next up is Fayetteville followed by Sumter and Goldsboro.