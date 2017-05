GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man in his 20s was shot and taken to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries early Tuesday evening, according to the Greenville Police Department.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. inside of an apartment at Campus Pointe apartments on Greenville Boulevard.

Police are reviewing surveillance and interviewing witnesses.

Officers are unsure if the man was a student.

This story will be updated.