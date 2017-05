GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for lunch or dinner plans and want to help raise money for a non-profit at the same time, Bone Appetit is happening at Basil’s restaurant in Greenville Tuesday.

The restaurant will donate 10% of proceeds made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

You can bring your furry friend and enjoy the outdoor patio area.

Be sure to write “For HSEC” on your check.