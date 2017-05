GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Shelby Jones poured in five goals as JH Rose beat Purnell Swett, 6-1 in the opening round of the 4A NCHSAA soccer playoffs.

Rose led 2-1 at halftime before blowing the game open in the second half.

Other first round soccer scores run down like this:

Middle Creek 3, DH Conley 1

Washington 4, Bunn 0

Chapel Hill 4, Swansboro 1

Rocky Mount 4, Eastern Alamance 1