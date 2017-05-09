Inclement Weather Threat Alters AAC Softball Championship Bracket

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Softball Championship Committee reached a decision late Monday night to alter the schedule for the 2017 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship. East Carolina is hosting the event that will now begin Wednesday afternoon.

The tournament will now feature two games on Wednesday, May 10, the initially scheduled practice day. The opening game of the tournament will see No. 3 seed UCF and No. 6 seed ECU (Game 1) face off at 1 p.m. EDT with No. 2 seed Houston and No. 7 seed UConn (Game 2) squaring off at 3:30 p.m.

To maximize the amount of games played on Thursday, the winners of game one and game two will play in the first semifinal at approximately 12:30 p.m. The winner will have Friday off.

Additionally, the matchup between No. 4 seed USF and No. 5 seed Memphis (game three) will remain on Thursday but will now be played at 10 a.m. Game five between No. 1 seed Tulsa and the game three winner will be played Friday at Noon. The championship game will remain at Noon Saturday and broadcast on ESPN.

Tickets, both single session and all session, are available for purchase by visiting the East Carolina Online Ticket Office or by calling (252) 737-4500.

2017 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship

ECU Softball Stadium \\\ Greenville, N.C.

UPDATED TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 10

• Game 1 | No. 3 seed UCF vs. No. 6 seed East Carolina | 12 p.m. CT

• Game 2 | No. 2 seed Houston vs. No. 7 seed UConn | 2:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, May 11

• Game 3 | No. 4 seed USF vs. No. 5 seed Memphis | 9 a.m. CT

• Game 4 | Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 11:30 a.m. CT

Friday, May 12

• Game 5 | No. 1 seed Tulsa vs. Game 3 Winner | 12 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 13

• Game 6 | Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner | 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)