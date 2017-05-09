First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain chances on the increase today

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Quiet weather conditions prevail for now. A new series of disturbances will provide a better chance of storms later this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear skies this morning with cool temperatures in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast. Mid-morning, clouds and showers move into the forecast.

TUESDAY Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few spot showers for early afternoon but early evening, steadier showers move in and last through the overnight. Winds are light for the most part but there could be a breeze from time to time at 5 to 15 mph out of the west.

TONIGHT: Showers moving through overnight with temperatures being closer to seasonable, in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
100%
10pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
90%
11pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
70%
12am
Wed
57° F
precip:
70%
1am
Wed
57° F
precip:
40%
2am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
64° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
50%
12am
Thu
66° F
precip:
40%
1am
Thu
65° F
precip:
30%
2am
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
