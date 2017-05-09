First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain chances on the increase today

SUMMARY: Quiet weather conditions prevail for now. A new series of disturbances will provide a better chance of storms later this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear skies this morning with cool temperatures in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast. Mid-morning, clouds and showers move into the forecast.

TUESDAY Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few spot showers for early afternoon but early evening, steadier showers move in and last through the overnight. Winds are light for the most part but there could be a breeze from time to time at 5 to 15 mph out of the west.

TONIGHT: Showers moving through overnight with temperatures being closer to seasonable, in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 60% 59 ° F precip: 100% 58 ° F precip: 90% 58 ° F precip: 70% 57 ° F precip: 70% 57 ° F precip: 40% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 30% 67 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 40% 65 ° F precip: 30% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast