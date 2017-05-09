Deputies: Argument leads to shooting of man in Farmville

WNCT Staff

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was shot by Horton’s Corner at the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Stantonsburg Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies along with Farmville EMS responded to the scene by Joyner’s Service Station between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

The man and the shooter knew each other, deputies said, and an argument led to the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said they hope an arrest will be made by Tuesday night, but no arrest has been made yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

