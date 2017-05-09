Attorney: Man deserves new trial for 5-year-old’s death

EDENTON, N.C. (AP) — The attorney for a man convicted in the death of a 5-year-old North Carolina girl should get a new trial because his right to attorney-client privilege was violated shortly after his arrest.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2q3Rbrq) the N.C. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the case of Mario Andrette McNeill, who was convicted in 2009of killing Shaniya Davis in Cumberland County.

Appellate lawyer Andrew DeSimone said two Fayetteville lawyers revealed that McNeill gave them the information on where to find Shaniya’s body. DeSimone said the attorneys could have used an anonymous means to help law enforcement with the search.

Assistant Attorney General Anne M. Middleton argued that when McNeill told the attorneys he wanted to pass along the information to the police, he waived his attorney-client privilege.

