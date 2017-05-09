911 lines down in Pamlico Co.; calls being rerouted to Craven Co.

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 911 lines are down in the county.
All administration lines are down at the Sheriff’s Office.
Calls to 911 will be rerouted through Craven County dispatch.
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 911 lines are down in the county.
All administration lines are down at the Sheriff’s Office.
Calls to 911 will be rerouted through Craven County dispatch.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement