Suspended UNC Charlotte QB indicted on rape charges

Suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen has been indicted by a Mecklenburg County Grand Jury on sex charges following allegations of rape from February.

Olsen was indicted Monday on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of assault on a female and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

The indicted follows Olsen’s arrest on February 19 after a 23-year-old woman, who Olsen reportedly had an ongoing relationship with, said he sexually assaulted her, resulting in bruises to her face.

She said after a Saturday night out, she and Olsen went separate ways and he sent threatening texts to kill her.

The prosecutor said after going their separate ways, the woman met back up with Olsen and took an Uber home together. She told police that he was upset with what happened and also upset about things happening in his life. She said he went into a bathroom and put a phone charger against his neck and threatened to kill himself. The woman told police she was able to talk him down.

She told officers that Olsen then came into the bedroom and wanted to have sex, but she reportedly said no. She told officers that Olsen then raped her three separate times. She was later hospitalized for her injuries.

Olsen’s defense attorney denies the accusations.

A protective order, filed more than a week after his arrest, went into more details about the attack. The victim claims in the order that Olsen pushed her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the face and all over her body before raping her. He also threatened to kill himself and the woman.

“[Olsen] went to sleep and I snuck out of his house and went to the hospital,” the woman wrote in the protective order. “Throughout our relationship, [Olsen] was verbally abusive, he would call me names like [expletive] and [expletive].” She also called Olsen a “controlling and jealous” person.

As a part of the order, Olsen has been ordered to stay away from the woman’s work, home, and school – which is listed as UNC-Charlotte where both are enrolled as students.

She also asked that Olsen be ordered to attend an abuser treatment program.

Olsen was released from jail hours after his first appearance in court on a $103,000 bond and was placed under curfew, as a condition of his release.

UNC-Charlotte said in a statement after the alleged attack that Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics and the university is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.

Olsen signed with the 49ers in December of 2015 and was the team’s starting quarterback for the first part of the 2016 season. He was considered a standout quarterback coming out of high school and was heavily recruited.

