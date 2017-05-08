Retired Greenville police K9 Chesty passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have announced the passing of retired K9 Chesty.

In a Facebook post, the Greenville Police Department said Chesty passed away peacefully at home Sunday with his handler Officer Brian Neague and family by his side.

Chesty, who spent nine years working with GPD, retired earlier this year after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Chesty originally worked with Officer Bobby Parker but later became Neague’s partner after the addition of Greenville police’s explosive detection dog.

In the post, the Greenville Police Department detailed Chesty’s many accomplishments: