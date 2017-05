NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a traffic alert for anyone traveling through New Bern.

Starting Monday, the intersection of Trent Road and Red Robin Lane will close for several weeks.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is replacing storm drains under the road.

City spokesperson Colleen Roberts said the closure will impact some school bus stops and routes.

The road is expected to be closed for at least three weeks.