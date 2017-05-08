NCHSAA releases state baseball playoff brackets

CHAPEL HILL – Here are the 1st round matchups in the NCHSAA state baseball playoffs:

4A East

1E J.H. Rose vs 16ME South View

8ME Scotland County vs 9E Wake Forest

5E Heritage vs 12ME East Chapel Hill

4ME Purnell Swett vs 13E Millbrook

 

3E Garner vs 14ME Apex

6ME Cardinal Gibbons vs 11E Ashley

 

7E South Central vs 10ME Green Hope

2ME Holly Springs vs 15E Rolesville

 

1ME Jordan vs 16E West Johnston

8E D.H. Conley vs 9ME Fuquay-Varina

 

5ME Pinecrest vs 12E New Bern

4E Leesville Road vs 13ME Pine Forest

 

3ME Cape Fear vs 14E East Wake

6E Hoggard vs 11ME Jack Britt

 

7ME Middle Creek vs 10E Clayton

2E New Hanover vs 15ME Southern Alamance

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location

 

 

3A EAST

1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):

1E C.B. Aycock vs 16ME Northeast Guilford

8ME Western Alamance vs 9E West Brunswick

 

5E South Johnston vs 12ME Orange

4ME Southern Lee vs 13E Northern Vance

 

3E Topsail vs 14ME Eastern Guilford

6ME Chapel Hill vs 11E Triton

 

7E West Craven vs 10ME Lee County

2ME Terry Sanford vs 15E Jacksonville

 

1ME Northern Guilford vs 16E Fike

8E Corinth Holders vs 9ME Union Pines

 

5ME Rockingham County vs 12E Southern Nash

4E Hunt vs 13ME Gray’s Creek

 

3ME Northwood vs 14E South Brunswick

6E Rocky Mount vs 11ME Douglas Byrd

 

7ME Cedar Ridgevs 10E Nash Central

2E West Carteret vs 15ME Eastern Alamance

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location

 

2A EAST

1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):

1E Edenton Holmes vs 16ME Wheatmore

8ME Eastern Randolph vs 9E Washington

 

5E Roanoke Rapids vs 12ME Trinity

4ME Midway vs 13E East Duplin

 

3E Norh Lenoir vs 14ME Fairmont

6ME East Davidson vs 11E North Pitt

 

7E Currituck County vs 10ME N.C. School of Science and Math

2ME St. Pauls vs 15E Northeastern

 

1ME South Granville vs 16E Croatan

8E Dixon vs 9ME West Bladen

 

5ME Reidsvile vs 12E Ayden-Grifton

4E North Brunswick vs 13ME South Stokes

 

3ME Randleman vs 14E Greene Central

6E Bunn vs 11ME South Columbus

 

7ME East Bladen vs 10E First Flight

2E North Johnston vs 15ME Clinton

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location

 

1A EAST

1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):

1E Bear Grass Charter vs 16ME East Wake Academy

8ME Falls Lake Academy vs 9E Southside

 

5E Gates County vs 12ME Princeton

4ME Oxford Prep vs 13E KIPP Pride

 

3E Riverside (Williamston) vs 14ME East Columbus

6ME Franklin Academy vs 11E Pamlico County

 

7E Camden County vs 10ME Lakewood

2ME Whiteville vs 15E Cape Hatteras

 

1ME Rosewood vs 16E East Carteret

8E Tarboro vs 9ME James Kenan

 

5ME Pender vs 12E South Creek

4E Northside (Pinetown) vs 13ME North Duplin

 

3ME Voyager Academy vs 14E Mattamuskeet

6E Manteo vs 11ME Granville Central

 

7ME Louisburg vs 10E Spring Creek

2E Perquimans vs 15ME Union

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location

