NCHSAA releases state baseball playoff brackets

CHAPEL HILL – Here are the 1st round matchups in the NCHSAA state baseball playoffs:
4A East
1E J.H. Rose vs 16ME South View
8ME Scotland County vs 9E Wake Forest
5E Heritage vs 12ME East Chapel Hill
4ME Purnell Swett vs 13E Millbrook
3E Garner vs 14ME Apex
6ME Cardinal Gibbons vs 11E Ashley
7E South Central vs 10ME Green Hope
2ME Holly Springs vs 15E Rolesville
1ME Jordan vs 16E West Johnston
8E D.H. Conley vs 9ME Fuquay-Varina
5ME Pinecrest vs 12E New Bern
4E Leesville Road vs 13ME Pine Forest
3ME Cape Fear vs 14E East Wake
6E Hoggard vs 11ME Jack Britt
7ME Middle Creek vs 10E Clayton
2E New Hanover vs 15ME Southern Alamance
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location
3A EAST
1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):
1E C.B. Aycock vs 16ME Northeast Guilford
8ME Western Alamance vs 9E West Brunswick
5E South Johnston vs 12ME Orange
4ME Southern Lee vs 13E Northern Vance
3E Topsail vs 14ME Eastern Guilford
6ME Chapel Hill vs 11E Triton
7E West Craven vs 10ME Lee County
2ME Terry Sanford vs 15E Jacksonville
1ME Northern Guilford vs 16E Fike
8E Corinth Holders vs 9ME Union Pines
5ME Rockingham County vs 12E Southern Nash
4E Hunt vs 13ME Gray’s Creek
3ME Northwood vs 14E South Brunswick
6E Rocky Mount vs 11ME Douglas Byrd
7ME Cedar Ridgevs 10E Nash Central
2E West Carteret vs 15ME Eastern Alamance
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location
2A EAST
1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):
1E Edenton Holmes vs 16ME Wheatmore
8ME Eastern Randolph vs 9E Washington
5E Roanoke Rapids vs 12ME Trinity
4ME Midway vs 13E East Duplin
3E Norh Lenoir vs 14ME Fairmont
6ME East Davidson vs 11E North Pitt
7E Currituck County vs 10ME N.C. School of Science and Math
2ME St. Pauls vs 15E Northeastern
1ME South Granville vs 16E Croatan
8E Dixon vs 9ME West Bladen
5ME Reidsvile vs 12E Ayden-Grifton
4E North Brunswick vs 13ME South Stokes
3ME Randleman vs 14E Greene Central
6E Bunn vs 11ME South Columbus
7ME East Bladen vs 10E First Flight
2E North Johnston vs 15ME Clinton
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location
1A EAST
1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):
1E Bear Grass Charter vs 16ME East Wake Academy
8ME Falls Lake Academy vs 9E Southside
5E Gates County vs 12ME Princeton
4ME Oxford Prep vs 13E KIPP Pride
3E Riverside (Williamston) vs 14ME East Columbus
6ME Franklin Academy vs 11E Pamlico County
7E Camden County vs 10ME Lakewood
2ME Whiteville vs 15E Cape Hatteras
1ME Rosewood vs 16E East Carteret
8E Tarboro vs 9ME James Kenan
5ME Pender vs 12E South Creek
4E Northside (Pinetown) vs 13ME North Duplin
3ME Voyager Academy vs 14E Mattamuskeet
6E Manteo vs 11ME Granville Central
7ME Louisburg vs 10E Spring Creek
2E Perquimans vs 15ME Union
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location