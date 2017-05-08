NCHSAA releases brackets for state softball playoffs

CHAPEL HILL- The NCHSAA has released the brackets for the state softball playoffs.
4A EAST
1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):
1E Cape Fear vs 16ME Scotland County
8ME South View vs 9E Wake Forest
5E Laney vs 12ME Hoke County
4ME Lumberton vs 13E Millbrook
3E South Central vs 14ME Person
6ME Apex vs 11E Wakefield
7E West Johnston vs 10ME Fuquay-Varina
2ME Holly Springs vs 15E Cardinal Gibbons
1ME Southern Alamance vs 16E Leesville Road
8E Rolesville vs 9ME Green Hope
5ME Panther Creek vs 12E Hoggard
4E Garner vs 13ME Overhills
3ME Northern Durham vs 14E Middle Creek
6E D.H. Conley vs 11ME Harnett Central
7ME East Chapel Hill vs 10E East Wake
2E Heritage vs 15ME Pinecrest
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location
3A EAST
1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):
1E C.B. Aycock vs 16ME Western Harnett
8ME Northwood vs 9E Fike
5E Hunt vs 12ME Williams
4ME Western Alamance vs 13E Havelock
3E Cleveland vs 14ME Morehead
6ME Southwestern Randolph vs 11E Swansboro
7E Topsail vs10ME Northern Guilford
2ME Orange vs 15E Jacksonville
1ME Lee County vs 16E Southern Wayne
8E West Carteret vs 9ME Triton
5ME Gray’s Creek vs 12E Southern Nash
4E Richlands vs 13ME Rockingham County
3ME Eastern Alamance vs 14E Corinth Holders
6E J.F. Webb vs 11ME Eastern Guilford
7ME Union Pines vs 10E South Johnston
2E West Brunswick vs 15ME Asheboro
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location
2A EAST
1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):
1E East Duplin vs 16ME Randleman
8ME Providence Grove vs 9E North Brunswick
5E Beddingfield vs 12ME Red Springs
4ME Jordan-Matthews vs 13E Northeastern
3E Edenton Holmes vs 14ME Warren County
6ME Eastern Randolph vs 11E Currituck County
7E Washington vs 10ME Midway
2ME West Bladen vs 15E Farmville Central
1ME South Granville vs 16E Southwest Onslow
8E Bertie vs 9ME Bartlett Yancey
5ME South Columbus vs 12E Roanoke Rapids
4E Greene Central vs 13ME Franklinton
3ME North Johnston vs 14E SouthWest Edgecombe
6E Dixon vs 11ME Carrboro
7ME Bunn vs 10E North Lenoir
2E South Lenoir vs 15ME Reidsville
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location
1A EAST
1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):
1E East Carteret vs 16ME Lakewood
8ME East Wake Academy vs 9E Pamlico County
5E Northside (Pinetown) vs 12ME Rosewood
4ME Princeton vs 13E Creswell
3E Camden County vs 14ME KIPP Pride
6ME Whiteville vs 11E Bear Grass Charter
7E Southside vs 10ME Granville Central
2ME East Columbus vs 15E Jones
1ME Louisburg vs 16E Columbia
8E Tarboro vs 9ME Franklin Academy
5ME North Duplin vs 12E South Creek
4E Perquimans vs 13ME Oxford Prep
3ME Wallace-Rose Hill vs 14E Mattamuskeet
6E Manteo vs 11ME Pender
7ME Hobbton vs 10E Gates County
2E Riverside (Williamston) vs 15ME Falls Lake Academy
2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):
3rd round (Tue. May 16):
4th round (Fri. May 19):
Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.
Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location