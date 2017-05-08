NCHSAA releases brackets for state softball playoffs

CHAPEL HILL- The NCHSAA has released the brackets for the state softball playoffs.

4A EAST

1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):

1E Cape Fear vs 16ME Scotland County

8ME South View vs 9E Wake Forest

5E Laney vs 12ME Hoke County

4ME Lumberton vs 13E Millbrook

3E South Central vs 14ME Person

6ME Apex vs 11E Wakefield

7E West Johnston vs 10ME Fuquay-Varina

2ME Holly Springs vs 15E Cardinal Gibbons

1ME Southern Alamance vs 16E Leesville Road

8E Rolesville vs 9ME Green Hope

5ME Panther Creek vs 12E Hoggard

4E Garner vs 13ME Overhills

3ME Northern Durham vs 14E Middle Creek

6E D.H. Conley vs 11ME Harnett Central

7ME East Chapel Hill vs 10E East Wake

2E Heritage vs 15ME Pinecrest

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location

3A EAST

1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):

1E C.B. Aycock vs 16ME Western Harnett

8ME Northwood vs 9E Fike

5E Hunt vs 12ME Williams

4ME Western Alamance vs 13E Havelock

3E Cleveland vs 14ME Morehead

6ME Southwestern Randolph vs 11E Swansboro

7E Topsail vs10ME Northern Guilford

2ME Orange vs 15E Jacksonville

1ME Lee County vs 16E Southern Wayne

8E West Carteret vs 9ME Triton

5ME Gray’s Creek vs 12E Southern Nash

4E Richlands vs 13ME Rockingham County

3ME Eastern Alamance vs 14E Corinth Holders

6E J.F. Webb vs 11ME Eastern Guilford

7ME Union Pines vs 10E South Johnston

2E West Brunswick vs 15ME Asheboro

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location

2A EAST

1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):

1E East Duplin vs 16ME Randleman

8ME Providence Grove vs 9E North Brunswick

5E Beddingfield vs 12ME Red Springs

4ME Jordan-Matthews vs 13E Northeastern

3E Edenton Holmes vs 14ME Warren County

6ME Eastern Randolph vs 11E Currituck County

7E Washington vs 10ME Midway

2ME West Bladen vs 15E Farmville Central

1ME South Granville vs 16E Southwest Onslow

8E Bertie vs 9ME Bartlett Yancey

5ME South Columbus vs 12E Roanoke Rapids

4E Greene Central vs 13ME Franklinton

3ME North Johnston vs 14E SouthWest Edgecombe

6E Dixon vs 11ME Carrboro

7ME Bunn vs 10E North Lenoir

2E South Lenoir vs 15ME Reidsville

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location

1A EAST

1st round (Tue.-Wed. May 9-10):

1E East Carteret vs 16ME Lakewood

8ME East Wake Academy vs 9E Pamlico County

5E Northside (Pinetown) vs 12ME Rosewood

4ME Princeton vs 13E Creswell

3E Camden County vs 14ME KIPP Pride

6ME Whiteville vs 11E Bear Grass Charter

7E Southside vs 10ME Granville Central

2ME East Columbus vs 15E Jones

1ME Louisburg vs 16E Columbia

8E Tarboro vs 9ME Franklin Academy

5ME North Duplin vs 12E South Creek

4E Perquimans vs 13ME Oxford Prep

3ME Wallace-Rose Hill vs 14E Mattamuskeet

6E Manteo vs 11ME Pender

7ME Hobbton vs 10E Gates County

2E Riverside (Williamston) vs 15ME Falls Lake Academy

2nd round (Fri. May 12-13):

3rd round (Tue. May 16):

4th round (Fri. May 19):

Regional final best-of-three series (May 23-27): Higher seed hosts two of three.

Championship best-of-three series (June 2-3): TBD location