It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday kicked off Hurricane Preparedness Week.

It runs throughout the week, ending on Saturday.

Governor Roy Cooper wants all North Carolinians to prepare now for another hurricane season, especially since many communities are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

“Last fall, North Carolinians experienced first-hand the life-changing devastation of Hurricane Matthew, and we know from experience that any storm should be taken seriously,” said Gov. Cooper. “Now is the time to get ready to protect your home and family from the next hurricane.”

A Category 1 storm at the time of its landfall in the Tarheel State, Hurricane Matthew caused an estimated $4.8 billion in damage and displaced tens of thousands of families and businesses. It hit the state October 8-9, 2016.

Governor Cooper said work got underway earlier this year to develop resiliency plans for each of the 50 counties that received a federal disaster declaration following Matthew. Those plans will develop strategies and actions to reduce future impacts from flooding events.

“Our local communities are leading by example in emergency preparedness and I urge families and businesses to do the same,” Gov. Cooper said. He wants families to use the week to discuss their emergency plans, review their homeowners and renters insurance policies, and update their emergency supplies.

An emergency supply kit should contain enough supplies not just to get through the storm, but for the potentially lengthy aftermath. Make sure to have enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member three to seven days. Other essential items include:

Copies of insurance papers and identification sealed in a watertight plastic bag

First-aid kit

Weather radio and batteries

Prescription medicines

Sleeping bag or blankets

Changes of clothes

Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant

Cash

Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, muzzle and vaccination records.

“North Carolina is a proven leader in emergency response, but each storm is different, and impacts can vary,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “It’s critical that people prepare themselves and their families now for emergencies. As so many families experienced last fall, during those first few days after disaster strikes you may be on your own until responders can reach you and essential services can be restored.”

The most dangerous threat from hurricanes and tropical storms is flooding and storm surge.

More information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness can be found on ReadyNC mobile app and online at http://www.ReadyNC.org.