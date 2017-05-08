First Alert Forecast: A cool and sunny start to the work week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cool and sunny start to the workweek will eventually give way to warmer temperatures mid-week but with a cost, scattered rain and thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cool out this morning with a breeze from time to time, especially along the coast but most winds are light. Temperatures are in the 40s & 50s inland with 50s & 60s along the coast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. You’ll want to grab the jacket this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be breezy, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph and the air will be dry, thus it may feel a little cool for some.

TONIGHT: Another cool and clear night with temperatures below average for inland areas. Winds should stay light.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A front will move through the area Tuesday and stall bringing off and on showers and thunderstorms for most of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
58° F
precip:
30%
11am
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
60%
12am
Wed
56° F
precip:
70%
1am
Wed
56° F
precip:
80%
2am
Wed
56° F
precip:
70%
3am
Wed
55° F
precip:
60%
4am
Wed
55° F
precip:
40%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.