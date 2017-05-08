First Alert Forecast: A cool and sunny start to the work week

SUMMARY: A cool and sunny start to the workweek will eventually give way to warmer temperatures mid-week but with a cost, scattered rain and thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cool out this morning with a breeze from time to time, especially along the coast but most winds are light. Temperatures are in the 40s & 50s inland with 50s & 60s along the coast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. You’ll want to grab the jacket this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be breezy, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph and the air will be dry, thus it may feel a little cool for some.

TONIGHT: Another cool and clear night with temperatures below average for inland areas. Winds should stay light.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front will move through the area Tuesday and stall bringing off and on showers and thunderstorms for most of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 50% 57 ° F precip: 50% 56 ° F precip: 60% 56 ° F precip: 70% 56 ° F precip: 80% 56 ° F precip: 70% 55 ° F precip: 60% 55 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast