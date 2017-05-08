ECU medical students shave heads as fundraiser for kids with cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Medical students at ECU shaved their heads as part of a fundraiser for kids with cancer.

It took place Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at East Carolina University’s Lake Laupus, which is located on the ECU Health Sciences Campus between the Brody School of Medicine and the Health Sciences Building.

East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine students and staff have partnered with the Vs. Cancer Foundation to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

Fourteen men shaved their heads as part of the Pirates Vs. Cancer event. Five women also donated eight inches or more of their hair for wigs. They’re hoping to raise $5,000 to be split evenly between the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant and the national pediatric oncology research effort. They’ve already raised $4,613.

“We want to help kids who are battling deadly cancers right here in our community while also fighting to beat cancer on a national scale through research in treatments and cures,” said Trevor Hunt, first-year medical student at ECU and event organizer. “Many kids battling cancer lose their hair involuntarily, but the rest of us have a choice. We are choosing to go bald to stand beside them in this fight.”