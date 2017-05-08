Citizen complaints lead to arrest of 3 on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Several complaints from the public lead to the arrest of three people in Craven County on drug charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the arrests were made Thursday after searching a home at the 800 block of Susan Drive in the James City area of Craven County.

Carol Stephens, 52, of New Bern, Zachary Stephens, 24, of New Bern, and Richard Long, 27, of Vanceboro, were all charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carol and Zachary Stephens were also charged with felony maintaining a dwelling.

All three were held in the Craven County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

Officers from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of NC Probation and Parole conducted the search.

In a news release, Sheriff Jerry Monette thanked the residents of Craven County for their reports of drug activity.