Citizen complaints lead to arrest of 3 on drug charges

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Several complaints from the public lead to the arrest of three people in Craven County on drug charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the arrests were made Thursday after searching a home at the 800 block of Susan Drive in the James City area of Craven County.

Carol Stephens, 52, of New Bern, Zachary Stephens, 24, of New Bern, and Richard Long, 27, of Vanceboro, were all charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carol and Zachary Stephens were also charged with felony maintaining a dwelling.

All three were held in the Craven County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

Officers from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of NC Probation and Parole conducted the search.

In a news release, Sheriff Jerry Monette thanked the residents of Craven County for their reports of drug activity.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s