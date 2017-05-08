2 men, 2 juveniles taken into custody in Kinston break-in

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men and two juveniles were taken into custody after police said they broke into a Kinston home.

Bernard Lynn and Travone Cannon, both 19, and both from Kinston were arrested and charged with attempted breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.

The two juveniles were released to their mother, and juvenile petitions against them are pending.

The Kinston Police Department said a concerned caller told them they saw several suspects breaking into a home on East Gordon Street in Kinston around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they said they found the four suspects with a crowbar and the padlock that secured the fencing around the building that was broken into.

Lynn was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Cannon was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

